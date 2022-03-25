.

By Chioma Gabriel

A one-time presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Charles Udeogaranya, has warned Nigerian politicians, particularly members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of the impending danger of denying the people of the South-East zone, the opportunity of producing the next president of Nigeria.

In a release, Udeogaranya pointed out that “most Nigerians are in agreement that the South-East zone should produce the next president of Nigeria, but the consequence of its denial is frightening because it will create a conducive ground for Ndigbo with unalloyed loyalty to Nigeria, to reconsider and question their loyalty to a nation without a right to preside over her affairs as profoundly established in the last 50 years.

“Such dejected feeling by a sizeable population of a country towards her nation could prove fatal and portend greater danger to the labours of our nationalists in building and crystalizing a common nationality out of Nigeria.”

Udeogaranya reminded politicians how critical their decisions can be on the masses with the Ukraine crisis as a case study. He maintained that a better and progressive Nigeria without violence is what all Nigerians desire. A nation where we all can live in peace and make progress by treating all her citizens fairly with equal rights and justice.”

The politician concluded that most Nigerians have agreed that the South-East zone should produce the next president and urged APC and PDP to treat it as full optimization of democracy and follow suit with zoning.