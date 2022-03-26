By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AHEAD of the 2023 presidential election, the Progressive Consolidation Group, PCG, has said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is the most qualified person to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group decked in T-shirt and facecaps bearing the Vice President”s picture, staged what it described as “A Walk For Osinbajo” from the Unity Fountain to the Eagle Square Abuja.

Speaking in an interview, the National Secretary of PCG, Dr. Eli Dibia described Prof. Osinbajo as the best option for the All Progressives Congress, APC and Nigeria in general.

He said, “Today, over one million Nigerians have gathered here in Unity Fountain to celebrate a man of character, a man that we are very convinced that if he mounts the seat, Nigerians will have fresh air.

“He is cerebral, well tutored pastor and a man of God.”

On his part, the National Coordinator of PCG, Hon. Hyacinth Turnel said the walk for Osinbajo was organised by professionals who believe in the ability of the Vice President to deliver.

He said, “We the like-minds, gather here to at least show solidarity to our dear principal, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to run for the seat of the president. That is why we’re here.”

Asked what makes him think that the Vice President has the capacity to run, he said that Prof. Osinbajo has spearheaded some reforms in the government that were unknown to many Nigerians.

Besides, he said that the emergence of Prof Osinbajo as President Buhari’s successor would guarantee continuity, adding that it was better to have someone that had learned how the process works than somebody that will come and start learning from the scratch.

“At least, he knows the challenges that we have in this country. So, we believe he will do his best to ensure that the challenges are tackled headlong.

Further asked what new thing the Vice President would bring to the table, he said with Osinbajo at helm of affairs, he would assemble the professionals that would work in the interest of the country.