Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Lawmaker representing Ezza South Constituency in Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Chief Chris Usulor, Thursday declared that he was suitably qualified to succeed Governor David Nweze Umahi as the next Governor of the State

According to him, I have a track record of excellence, selfless service, courage, the goodwill of my people and the needed political experience to win next year’s Governorship election.

Usulor, a three-time lawmaker, stated this while interacting with journalists in Abakaliki.

He stressed the need for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state and appealed to his party, the PDP to zone the guber ticket to Ezza land ahead of the 2023 election.

The PDP lawmaker further appealed to all aspirants in the 2023 guber race of his party, PDP, to drop their aspirations and support him to lead the party to victory.

He promised to initiate policies and programmes that will usher in unprecedented economic prosperity for all citizens and residents of the state within one year in office.

“While we are over 80% sure of victory in 2023, our party, the PDP, must be careful not to mismanage this opportunity. What PDP needs to return to Ebonyi government House in 2023 is a credible candidate with a track record of excellence, selfless service and courage, like my humble self.

“I assure members and leaders of PDP in Ebonyi that I have the support and goodwill needed to secure victory for our party in the forthcoming election.

“All I want from them is their support and prayers. This 2023 governorship election is going to be different and tough, and the party requires a good candidate with large followership and appeal to make a difference. And that is where I stand a better chance than other aspirants.

“Give me one year in office and I will restore the dignity of every Ebonyi man.

“I, therefore, use this opportunity to enjoin all aspirants under the platform of PDP to consider dropping their ambitions to support me to lead the party to victory in 2023. This is for the best interest of the party and the generality of Ebonyi people” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria