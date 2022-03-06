Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmuminin Kabir Usman, has said that there is no way he could work against the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, considering his long standing relationship with his Emirate which, according to him, predates his ascencion to the throne.

Usman spoke when he received in his palace a delegation of the Arewa Organisations Movement for Tinubu 2023 Presidency led by Senator Abu Ibrahim.

The emir said he will look into the political aspiration of the APC National Leader, offering advice, contribution and corrections whenever the need arises.

He said: “We will look into whatever movement he is into, where we will support, where there is need to support and we will correct where necessary. I knew Tinubu when he was governor while I was district head and he has assisted me in many ways. Now that I am on the throne, he is contesting for President, tell me why I should disown him.

“So, this man that you brought, Tinubu, is home here, he is a son of the soil and he has done a lot for me. I was in Lagos some three weeks ago, the first since 1967 and I have seen how Lagos is transformed and I concluded that all the country’s wealth is in Lagos.”

Speaking earlier, Ibrahim, who led the group, said their mission at the palace was to seek his royal blessings, support and advice towards the emergence of the ambition of Tinubu to become Nigeria’s President come 2023.

He said Tinubu has requisite qualification and what it takes to turn the fortune of the country around.