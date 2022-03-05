Calls on members to support AANI Exo

As Nigeria prepares for transition from a democratically elected Government to another ahead of 2023 general elections, the immediate past National Publicity Secretary, Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI Dr.Ogbonna Onyeisi, yesterday, pointed that the association needs to organize a national to prepare the minds of Nigerians, political parties and candidates for a successful general election in 2023.

Onyeisi said the national dialogue was necessary as he recalled that the leadership of AANI which he was part of in 2018 organised a national dialogue towards 2019 general elections.

He said: “I commended the President of AANI, IGP M.D. Abubakar (rtd), CFR, mni, National Executive Committee, and members for AANI’ s continuous efforts in the promotion of unity, peace, and patriotism in Nigeria.

“Being Nigeria’s foremost Think Tank, and in preparation for “Peace Walk” in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to commemorate her 42nd Annual General Meeting.

“Now is a critical period in our national history which requires every citizen to emulate the good work of AANI towards a better society through promotion of peace, unity , and patriotism in Nigeria.

“I want to passionately appeal to AANI members to come on board and support AANI Exco to deliver on its mandate.

“Both public and private institutions in Nigeria are to collaborate with AANI towards finding sustainable solution to political, economic, and social challenges facing the country.

“As Nigeria prepares for general elections in 2023, AANI is to organize once again a national dialogue as she did in 2018 towards 2019 elections. The theme then was ‘National Dialogue on National Security and Political Stability in Nigeria’, held at the Nigerian Army Resource Center, Abuja.

“The dialogue which was chaired by His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar,CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto featured the National Security Adviser, Mohammed Babagana Monguno, as the Guest Speaker and Dr.Ogbonna Onyeisi as the moderator.

“I strongly believe that organizing such dialogue will help prepare the minds of Nigerian political elites and citizens for a successful elections come 2023.”

Meanwhile, the former Chairman of Public Relations Committee of AANI congratulated AANI on her 42nd AGM and further commended the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, for a successful inauguration of the participants of Senior Executive Course, SEC 44. He also congratulated the newly appointed Director-General of NIPSS, Prof Ayo Omotayo.

He (Onyeisi) also expressed optimism that Omotayo’s tenure will bring the desired collaboration between the NIPSS and AANI in order to reposition NIPSS as envisaged by the founding fathers.

