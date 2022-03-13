By Ephraim Oseji

Leaders of the White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria (WITZAN) has advised those clamoring to rule Nigeria when God has not decided for them, to desist or would meet a total failure and waste of their resources if they do not pay heed to instructions.

The spokesperson of the “White” Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria, Dr. Okhue Iboi, a notable trado-medical practitioner in Nigeria and a former member of Edo State Traditional Medicine Council made this known to journalists shortly after the association rose from their emergency meeting held in all the 36 states in Nigeria in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Dr.Okhue Iboi who has left his footprint in the sand of history with his incessant warnings explained that there is a belief in the past that a mere mention of the word “witches” and “wizard” usually creates fear in peoples’ mind because they were perceived to be diabolical beings, which are evil and could cause people pain, adding that the reasons were their clandestine activities. Iboi mentioned that people believed that witches have the ability to fly in the night, saying that today they have an association known as “National coordinator “witches” and “wizards” association of Nigeria (WITZAN).

He said, “Our association can no longer sit on the fence and watch the current situation going out of hands. We warn the people surrounding president Buhari to desist from misleading him and trying to turn the hand of the clock backward.

“We perceived the president to be a good man who fears God; a man who loves his country with passion but unfortunately his hands are chained by the power surrounding him and the honey tongues of his friends who are the major problems of the country,” he said.

Iboi also explained, “Looking into the cosmic realm, we advise the vice president Prof. Yomi Osinbajo to quit politics and face pastoral job, so that he could accomplish the mission God sent him to do, because that is not his area of calling.”

He stressed further that the wrath of God is coming upon the ex-governors of their states who looted their state treasury, warning that the sitting governors are not left out of the anger of God coming upon them if they continue to impoverish their people.

“Most of the contestants for the next presidency would lose their money in millions and billions they stole from the poor masses to enrich themselves. The revelation of the next Nigeria president will shock everyone. He will become our savior who would pull Nigeria out of economic stagnation.

“For us as members of the Witches and Wizards Association, we have already known the savior of Nigeria. This is as we again call on spiritual leaders, Christians, Muslims and Traditionalists to come together with their joint spiritual power including fasting and prayers to get God’s attention to intervene on our situation in the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Iboi came hard on those who wear white cloths and pretend to be white witches and wizards to desist from the act because according to him, witches and wizards do not fly in the day time, saying that anyone who claims to fly in the day time is a fraud.

Dr Iboi in a retrospective reflection for his saying justified his reputation as evidence in some previous publications carried in the News Magazine of January 22, 1996 with caption “witches join the political fray”; Sun Newspaper of January 7, 2011 with caption “witches warn Atiku, withdraw or be disgraced.” Other include “Witches plan victory for Abiola, in the Quality Magazine of May 18, 1993”; “Okadigbo removal is cosmic intervention” in the Post Express Newspaper; “witches warn IBB not to run for the presidency because the terrain is dangerous for him” in the defunct Spectator Newspaper on July 10, 2010; “Henceforth, looters will be afflicted with strange ailments” in The Daily independent Newspaper of August 14, 2019 and “The spirits of Nigeria founding fathers unhappy over insecurity in the country” in This Day Newspaper of March 24, 2018 respectively.