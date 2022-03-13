.

Begs Oreh to join Rep contest

By Steve Oko

The people of the Arochukwu-Ohafia federal constituency of Abia State, have expressed dissatisfaction over poor representation of the constituency at the House of Representatives, saying that they are tired of politicians who have hijacked the position to enrich themselves at the expense of the people.

The constituents who spoke under the aegis of Arochukwu Ohafia Awareness Forum, AOAF, regretted that the constituency “has remained the most neglected and least-developed federal constituency in the state” due to the inability of their representative to attract federal government presence to the area.

In a statement entitled ” The Game Must Change”, they begged Dr Okuji Oreh who they described as the “sunshine over the constituency’s grey skies” to make himself available for the House of Representatives seat come 2023.

According to the statement jointly signed by the Coordinator, Comrade Kalu Umeh Okoro; and Secretary, Pastor Solomon Eze, respectively, the antecedents of the Leeds University-trained Business Development expert and oil magnet, are the reasons the people are rooting for him.

They said that ” more than any politician living or dead”, the philanthropist had made tremendous impacts on their lives in his private capacity using his personal resources and contacts to provide succour to the people.

” Apart from providing jobs for many of our youths, meaningful empowerments, Oreh has also brought spiritual light through his annual evangelistic outreach that has featured great men of God in the country.

” As a private person, he has shown capacity; he has served with his own resources; what else do we need if not to give a higher platform to such a man to impact on more lives?

” We are tired of professional politicians using us to enrich themselves. We want God-fearing technocrats with proven integrity.

“We don’t care about his party. Any party that gives a ticket to Dr Oreh for the House of Representatives will have our votes come 2023 election”.

The 46-year old Economist bagged a degree in Accountancy from the University of Nigeria in 1999 before proceeding to acquire a Masters in Business Administration from Rivers State University; and another Master of Science degree in Corporate Governance from the Leeds Metropolitan University, now Leeds Beckett University.

He later bagged a Ph.D degree in Economics from the University of Vitez in affiliation with the University of Manchester.

Dr. Oreh has a vast work experience spanning over 20 years in the oil and gas sector, shipping and business development.

He has undertaken many community development projects as well as empowerment programmes through his non-profit organisation, Rafar World Outreach, RWO.

