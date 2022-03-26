By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Stakeholders of the People’s Democratic party, PDP, in the Southern Senatorial District at a Summit, weekend asserted that they were satisfied and confident with the pedigree of individuals vying for the governorship position from the District stressing that they are qualified for the office of governor of the state come 2023.

The one -day Summit with the theme :”Resetting Cross River for Recovery and

Growth- with focus on the states’ economy, leadership &politics and community values & security according to the organizers was a follow-up of the earlier decision by the Elders & stakeholders of the Southern Senatorial District of Cross River State on 20/2/21,.

In an 8 point communique signed by Some Southern stakeholders including Sen. Bassey Ewa Henshaw, Obonganwan Barbara Etim James , High Chief Archibong Omon ,Ntufam (Dr.) Joe Edet, Prof. Onette Onette , Dr. Maurice Ekong, Barr. Patricia Endeley, Mba Ukweni, SAN Engr. Joel Henshaw others, among other things set a cause for the aspirants from the South under the PDP with a three point agenda while bemoaning the huge debt profile of the state.

According to the stakeholders :”The summit is a follow-up of the earlier decision by the Elders & stakeholders of the Southern Senatorial District of Cross River State on 20/2/21, which directed a team to carry out an assessment of the future leadership needs of the state and also establish a benchmark to determine the readiness, capacity and suitability of aspirants from the Senatorial district for the office of the governor of Cross River State.

“That the team came up with three thematic points to assess the competence & capacity of all the aspirants to weather through the vigorous storms of electioneering campaigns, their ability to articulate their vision and mission statements as encapsulated in their blueprint for the state with specific focus on: The poor economic situation of the state and the associated debt problem.

“Community values and security against the backdrop of the effect of incessant

communal crises in almost all the LGAs of the state and the kidnappings, robberies and drug abuse including Leadership and Politics vis-a-vis their capacity, mental preparedness for leadership and service to the state.

“That the summit revealed that, from the quality of the presentation by the aspirants, the stakeholders of the southern senatorial district of Cross River State are satisfied and confident that the Southern Senatorial District has many qualified people who can vie for the office of Governor,” they stated .

They further stated that the South has waited for 16 years out of power supporting leaders from other Zones, they also adopted the Calabar declaration of November 2021 while calling on all aspirants to come together and rally round a strong candidate mass appeal.

“The summit notes further that whereas the Southern Senatorial District has waited for sixteen years out of power and supported leaders from other zones; in the interest of peace and mutual coexistence, it is now the turn of the Southern Senatorial District to produce the next governor of CRS in 2023.

“The Constitution of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) support the principles of Zoning, hence, Cross River State cannot, but do the same, the summit therefore adopts the Calabar Declaration of 5th November 2021 and

calls on all participants across the state to join hands to fulfil the just and equitable quest by the Southern Senatorial District of Cross River State to return power to the Southern Senatorial District come 2023.

“Lastly the summit calls on all the aspirants from the Southern Senatorial District to come together and rally round one strong and acceptable candidate who has acceptance across the entire State and can win the Governorship for the PDP, we urge all aspirants to pay close attention to all the identified issues bedeviling the state like- poor economic status, community and related security and how to address,” they stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria