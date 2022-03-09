Gender advocate under the group, Women Inclusion Critical Stakeholder,

Amb. Zainab Mohammed has said that women in the country will only support a candidate for the coming political dispensation who features a woman as joint candidate.

This is coming on the backdrop of the recent rejection by the national assembly to amend the constitution that would guarantee more women representation in the polity.

The national assembly voted down two important women-related bills following the moves for constitutional amendment gains momentum.

According to Amb. Mohammed, women will not support any candidate that does not have a female as joint candidate on the ticket.

She said the rejection confirmed the existing fears of gender inequality against women.

This call to end gender inequality even in political representation is in line with the theme for the 2022 International Women’s Day celebration yesterday which calls for the closing of the gender gap between women and men.

She however noted that any political party and it’s candidate that does not have a female in the joint ticket should not expect the support of women.

She said thus: “The present body language of the political enclave, by their rejection of women bills, has confirmed our fears:

These people think they can take women for granted, saddle us as war horses, win their wars, and return us back to the stable.

This far but no more!!

Any party or candidate who does not have a female in its joint ticket should forget about our support.

Here we stand!!”