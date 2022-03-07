By Steve Oko

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Abia State, has flatly debunked insinuations in some quarters that it had zoned its governorship ticket ahead of the 2023 poll, explaining that the party is yet to take a position on that.

In a communique jointly signed by the state Chairman of the party, Rt. Hon. Asiforo Okere; and Secretary, Mr. David Iro, on behalf of the State Exco, after an emergency meeting held at the party Secretariat Umuahia, PDP accused “mischief makers of peddling the baseless rumour”.

The party explained that contrary to the “fabricated propaganda, PDP is still consulting on the matter”.

PDP urged “Abians and the PDP family in particular to disregard the unfounded rumours because the state chapter of the party that is constitutionally saddled with such sole responsibility is still consulting the stakeholders of the party on the matter.”

The communique further explained that “the ongoing sensitization cum familiarization tours of the 17 LGAs of the state by the PDP state Exco” was part of its consultation with the party chieftains.

“As soon as the party concludes the consultation, it will take vital decisions for progress of the party”, the communique added.

The party said that it has implicit confidence in the maturity of the PDP stakeholders in handling political matters.

It urged potential aspirants for the Governorship seat and other political elective offices “to remain calm and wait till the party takes its stand in line with its vision and mission to promote unity, peace, stability and progress of the party”.