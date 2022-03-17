By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A presidential aspirant in the 2023 general polls and General Overseer, Miracle Centre International, Dr. Nicholas Felix has said that for Nigeria to move forward and witness positive developments, issues of security, power and unstable economy must be given priority.

Felix, who is also an entrepreneur, made the remarks on Wednesday, in Ikeja, Lagos, while addressing newsmen on the state of the nation and declaration of interest to contest for the presidential election in 2023.

The aspirant, who also spoke on challenges facing the country and how to tackle them ahead of 2023 general elections, noted that Nigeria is endowed in human and material resources which should be a blessing to the country and not a curse.

Felix who also decried lack of enabling environment for foreign investment which he believed could have helped reduce the number of unemployed Nigerians, added that insecurity challenge has been a major constraints to lack of foreign investments in the country.

According to him, “If you look at our leaders their children is not schooling here they are in abroad going to school why our leaders did not copy good things in America and bring it to Nigeria.

“Nigerians are the most educated black people in America. My number one agenda if elected as President of Nigeria, is to protect the life and property of the people. If we don’t fix the issue of insecurity in Nigeria, there is no amount of money they share everybody, we will still be broke.

“Nigeria is blessed with human and natural resources the only problem is that we do not have good managers, leaders at the helm of affairs. Until Nigeria is saved from the insecurity challenge, we will not have economical growth.

“And how do we fix the issue of security, we need to empower our police officer give them more cars and with other things, and also they should take more people to join the police work force. We all have the duty to make Nigeria great again.”