By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Founder of the Reset Nigeria Initiative and Presidential hopeful under the platform of the Young Progressive Party, YPP, Prince Malik Adoh-Ibrahim, Saturday, said enough of mediocrity in the country.

Adoh-Ibrahim stated this at the YPP stakeholders summit in Abuja, where he said the party has the mandate to change the narrative of the nation and also offer service to the people.

He lamented the state of the country, decrying the scarcity of fuel, poor electricity and insecurity in the nation, stating emphatically that in the past three weeks “harm” has befallen the country.

Hear him, “Enough of mediocrity in Nigeria, YPP is here. And how I want to that is by doing what we are mandated to do, which is service to the people, that’s it, it’s lost, we don’t have it anymore.

“Three weeks of harm has been done to this great nation, no power, no fuel, no generation of any electricity from the power grid, people queuing up, productivity down, misery. And not one government official has come forward to apologise and show leadership not until after I had criticised our government that the President of this nation now apologised to the people.

“I’m saying that because YPP led, we need change in leadership. The bar is on the ground, we only have to step over it but we are going to set it so high, we are going to set an example, we are going to show what our people can do when they believe.

“Power is earned by people who have vision. You take power. Some motivate their people with disregard but you can also motivate your people with vision. I want to tell you my vision so that you don’t think I’m trying to win a popularity contest or trying to be something I am not. I am a Nigerian through and through, I haven’t changed that.

“My head is full of ideas for a better Nigeria. Which I hope you will all join in trying to manifest it through your greatness, love of nation, position, through your drive for a country that needs to take its place on the global stage again.

“God cannot come down to do things, he uses people to do them. We are sitting at a very lucky point where two goliaths are fighting each other and they will destroy themselves. Out of that shall rise a great party, a party for Nigerians, a party that believes in inclusivity, religious bias thrown out the door, women included in what we do.”

Speaking in the same vein, Gubernatorial candidate for YPP in Ekiti state, Debo Ajayi, said crisis is a test for character in leadership, adding that the current crisis the country is passing through has shown to Nigerians the kind of leaders they have.

He said, “Crisis will test leadership. Crisis will show the content of character of leadership, it’s in the midst of crisis that you would know who your leaders really are. And the past three weeks has revealed to us that we don’t have leaders in Nigeria, we only have dealers.

“We only have people who are using Nigeria to advance their own personal interest and agenda. It’s obvious now, and I hope Nigerians can see clearly that it is time for them to allow fresh leadership into Nigeria and that is what YPP represents.

Ajayi added that, “We have qualified and tested individuals, and this is part of the reason why I am running for Governor of Ekiti state, I have been tested. I was the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning. Back in 2013, I was the Commissioner for Trade Investments and Innovations and I already saw that the future of Ekiti is a knowledge economy.”