Most Rev. OkeOghene Afareha, Catholic Bishop of Warri Diocese

By Etop Ekanem

Catholic Bishop of Warri Diocese, Most Rev. John OkeOghene Afareha, yesterday, charged Christians to vote only those with the fear of God through their Permanent Voters Card, PVC and to be prayerful ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Afareha gave this charge during a press conference held at the Chancery office of the Bishop, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Council as part of preparation of activities of his 75 years birthday celebration and 25 years as bishop.

Speaking further, Bishop Afareha stated that as the 2023 general election approaches, it is imperative for Nigerians to pray to God for a peaceful, free and fair election that will usher in leaders with the fear of God and that will harken to the voice of the people.

On the menace of ritual killings, kidnapping, rape and other social vices, Most Rev. Afareha said that the church has not relented in her teachings against crime, pointing out that in Catholic schools, there are moral teachings aside the usual curriculum where the students are taught to be of better behaviour in the society.

Speaking on the achievements of Most Rev. Afareha since his episcopate ordination, Vicar, Public Relations, Catholic Diocese of Warri and Chairman Planning Committee for the 75th birthday celebration, Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Christopher Ekabo, applauded the laudable developmental strides of the bishop, noting that from three deaneries, he has increased the numbers to 25 deaneries and 5 Episcopal Regions.

Ekabo said the bishop has also put in place a modern Bishop Court, Jubilee Conference and Retreat Center, Training of Catholic Priests both within and outside Nigeria, Catechetical Training Institute, Oleh, Establishment of Catholic schools in parishes, Financial Program for physically challenge, old people and the formation of indigenous religious order for women.

Ekabo added that since the assumption of office as the substantive Bishop of the Diocese, the presbyterate of the diocese has also increased from about 80 to over 166 and parishes from 80 to 156 amid other spiritual growth.

In a similar statements, Director of Social Communication Warri Diocese, Very Rev. Fr. Thaddeus Okpowodu, Secretary, Planning Committee, Rev. Fr. Leonard Okoli, Very Rev. Fr. Cletus Enwefah and Chancellor of the Diocese, Very Rev. Fr. Dr. John Ederaine, JDN, commended the bishop over the developmental growth of the diocese.

The bishop who was born in 1947 and ordained priest 1973, was an auxiliary bishop for 13 years and substantive bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Warri for in the past 12 years.