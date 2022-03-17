.

Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The home town (Uburu Community) of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Thursday held a solidarity rally in support of his administration and presidential ambition come 2023.

The event attracted top government functionaries, community leaders and youths who marched along Okposi-uburu road.

Speaking at the event, the President of Uburu Town Union, Comrade Ugochukwu Ekpa noted that Umahi is the best contestant to address the myriads of challenges facing the country.

He noted that the Court judgement which sacked Governor Umahi and his deputy was unconstitutional and can not stand in Superior Courts.

“We are here to declare total support for the presidential ambition of our son and leader, Engr David Umahi, come 2023. His presidential ambition will be fruitful and we are here to tell Nigerians that we are fully in support. His coming as the President of Nigeria will address all the challenges facing our dear nation”.

“The essence of this rally is to pledge our solidarity that is unshakable, immovable to our dear great son David Umahi. And I want to say this because I know the whole world is watching us. This is an Impromptu rally and you can see the crowd that came to say, we support you, our governor.

“We are not here to discuss court judgment because it is prejudice to start discussing what is in court but one thing is certain when God says yes! nobody can say no. One thing is certain, God is not an author of confusion. One thing is certain, God is the finisher, the beginning, and the end. One thing is certain, God does not lose his own and one thing is certain the bible said surly they will gather but because the gathering is not of God they will scatter”.

“We have challenged the Facebook people to come out physically. Come and do your rally, if you do it successfully we know you are in charge. They are in Abuja, those disgruntled elements, Facebook elements dishing out falsehood, dishing out lies. But one thing I know is David Umahi is still onboard as the governor of this State”.

“Put together the 16 years of the past administrations and 7 years of this government, this young man has surpassed them but it is not by his power but by the grace of God. This fight is God’s own fight, so if you have not been sleeping, go home and sleep, sleep and sleep”.

“I stand on this ground that anyone who wants to stand on the way of our son, by 2023 they will be on their sickbed to hear the story, the President said.

The people, therefore, called on Nigerians to rally around Umahi as his ambition will unite and integrate the Nation more strongly.