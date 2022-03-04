By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Sunday restated his believe in God to help him realize his presidential ambition in 2023.

The Governor stated this when he attended Church service alongside his wife, Chief Rachel Umahi, and other top Government functionaries at the new Government House Chapel, Ochoudo Centenary City, Abakaliki.

Addressing the congregation, Governor Umahi appealed for continued prayers from the people of the State for the realization of his Presidential ambition and the completion of all ongoing projects of his administration.

“We need a lot of prayers now, it is the will of God that will happen.

“My heart will never move away from God, I believe in you, I believe in your prayers, if my heart is to help the people, to work for the people, your prayers will work, so I want to let you know that I need your prayers.

While announcing that by the directive of the party, he would soon be convening South East Stakeholders meeting to harmonize positions ahead of the National Convention, Governor Umahi appealed to major political actors in the State to thread with caution to avoid overheating the polity.

He congratulated Rt. Honourable Ogbonnaya Ikoro for emerging the new Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and assured of his administration’s preparedness to continue to partner with the House of Assembly for consolidation of the achievements of his Government.

“I am happy to be home and while I was away, I learned we now have a brand new Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Ogbonnaya Ikoro, congratulations.

Governor Umahi restated the determination to complete all ongoing projects before leaving office as Governor in 2023.

“We may not start all the Local Government projects, we have started some and we will sustain them, our priority remains the King David University, the Airport, all the ongoing projects including the Stadium that the Pastor has blessed.”

Vanguard News Nigeria