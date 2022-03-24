.

By Luminous Jannamike

The Enugu state government has assured that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi will not tinker with the zoning arrangement in the state, saying those opposed to it merely seek to heat up the polity.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Barrister Steve Oruruo, who made this known in a statement to journalists, noted that the authors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) constitution even enshrined the rotational clause to ensure a sense of belonging, harmony and peaceful coexistence among various parts of the state and country.

He, therefore, said the Governor would not do anything to halt the power-sharing arrangement at this phase of Enugu’s democratic history, stressing that zoning was the making of the founding fathers of the state.

According to him, Governor Ugwuanyi is rather preoccupied with serving the people who give him their mandate, and so will not be distracted from his assignment by overzealous politicians.

“It is possible that some people want to destabilize the government in Enugu State, but as you can see our peace-loving governor has maintained his focus. Notable leaders and elder statesmen have spoken and the situation is clear that zoning exist and must continue to exist in the state,” he declared

Oruruo also said it was normal for politicians nursing various ambitions to make spurious claims about their capacity or influence, especially as the 2023 general elections draw near, adding that the governor does not take the monumental support of Ndi-Enugu for granted.

He said, “His Excellency is focused on his mandate and would not like to join issues with those who want to distract him or plunge the state into unnecessary chaos over political permutations.

“There are many ongoing projects initiated by our dear governor, which he wants to see to their completion. The first-ever long span flyover at the Nike Lake Road T junction, which is geared towards relieving commuters of perennial traffic snarl has attained more than 70 per cent completion.

“The 200-Bed ESUT Teaching Hospital project in Nsukka and other rural development initiatives are what the governor is particular about more than politicking,” Oruruo stated.

The governor’s aide maintained that Governor Ugwuanyi would continue to pursue his inclusive and ecumenist style of leadership, stressing that the approach has endeared him to many people both in Enugu and Nigeria as a whole.

“Peace and harmonious social co-existence mean the world to His Excellency, who, as a child of God has continued to restrain himself from joining issues with those whose stock in trade is stoking misunderstanding.

“Thankfully, he had successfully engendered a reengineering of the political psyche of the people to embrace peace, conciliation and love for one another, as opposed to unbridled violence since inception of this regime,” he added.