Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief (Amb) Uba A. Michael, on Wednesday, met with the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo SAN over his 2023 ambition.

Uba who kept briefly spoke after the meeting said Keyamo as a son of Delta State and in the APC is a key stakeholder that must be carried along when it comes to decisions relating to next year’s elections in the state.

He further said that the meeting was also an avenue to commiserate with the legal luminary over the death of his father, Pa Matthias Keyamo.

According to him, ‘The meeting was a productive one. He gave me his blessings and was happy support my agenda. He further encouraged me saying he stared politics almost at my age.

Others in attendance Hon. Mazi Ugona and Dr. Emeka Ignatius