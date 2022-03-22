By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA-AS political activities gather momentum ahead of 2023, the Transition Monitoring Group, TMG, yesterday, resolved to go all out to educate Nigerians on the new Electoral Act, good governance, their right to vote, and others.

Speaking at a Strategy Planning Meeting, Chairman, TMG, Auwal Rafsanjani, made this known while emphasizing the need for TMG to start its activities in the electoral process being a foremost election monitoring group promoting election observation and democratic governance for over 20 years of experience.

According to Rafsanjani, TMG will mobilize its teeming member organizations across the country to engage critical aspects of the electoral process before, during and after the elections as far as Election Day is concerned including election dispute resolution phase and the inauguration of winners.

Meanwhile, the Strategy Planning Meeting had TMG leaders and members from the six geo-political zones of Nigeria, past leaders, and former members of staff of the organization in attendance to discuss the legacies, successes and challenges recorded by the coalition in recent years.

However, stakeholders unanimously concluded that despite the challenges and setbacks encountered by the coalition in recent years, it remained relevant in the Nigerian civic space, especially with the critical 2023 general elections fast approaching, it was necessary on short and long term strategies in order for the coalition to re-enact its award-winning performance in election observation during previous election cycles in Nigeria.

He said, “Some of the proposed areas of work identified by the coalition include; voter education in the pre-election period, especially around the recently amended Electoral Act, 2022, linking election observation to good governance, campaign finance issues as well as interfacing with key electoral stakeholders, particularly the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), with the goal of enhancing the credibility of the process.”

Meanwhile, members endorsed the plan by the TMG leadership to build strategic partnership with local and international organizations, which share in the coalition’s stated goal of strengthening Nigeria’s democracy, while ensuring the democratic process delivers good governance.