The National Coordinator, Women in Nigeria for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (WIN4ABAT) and Lagos State Secretary, Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (SWAGA’23), Alhaja Kafilat Ogbara has said that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will bring his leadership skills to bear in running affairs of the country, if elected as a president.

Ogbara noted that Tinubu is the most qualified Nigerian eyeing the presidential seat at this present era, stressing that his endorsement by the National Assembly was an affirmation of his leadership prowess to convert visionary ideas into visible development.

She made this disclosure during the inauguration of the Executive Members of the Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Kosofe Local Government.

The inauguration ceremony attracted many party bigwigs, namely the Lagos State Chairman, SWAGA’23, Primate Charles Odugbesi, Executive Chairman, Kosofe Local Government, Hon. Moyosore Ogunlewe, the representative of the lawmaker representing Kosofe Federal Constituency, Mr. Segun Dada.

Enthusing further at the inauguration program, Ogbara Kafilat noted that Asiwaju Tinubu will break all barriers mitigating against the development of our country, adding that he has the political will to embark on the task.

She further noted that the essence of the inauguration at the local government level was to connect with the grassroots in the group’s mission to embark on door to door campaign for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman, Kosofe Local Government,Hon. Moyosore Ogunlewe commended the group for being the first in kicking off the presidential awareness of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, noting that his administration is ready to support all groups working for his aspiration to emerge as first citizen of the country.

On his part, the Lagos State Chairman, SWAGA’23, Primate Charles Odugbesi urged the inaugurated executive members to work excellently in winning all souls domiciled in Kosofe Local Government for Asiwaju Tinubu.

Odugbesi further spurred them to begin massive awareness on the importance of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) , stressing that it remains the important catalyst to take Asiwaju Tinubu to the Presidential Villa come 2023.