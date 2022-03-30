.

By Olayinka Ajayi

THE Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Movement, ABAT, has charged residents of Kosofe Local Council and Lagosians to back the presidential aspiration of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group spoke, on Wednesday, during the launch of its Kosofe chapter.

At the colourful event, the Coordinator of the movement, Mr Ketiku Gbemisola said: “The initiative was a show of our love and loyalty to our benefactor, someone who has sacrificed so many things for the development of other people. This is the time for payback for us by galvanising support, and mobilising towards the presidential ambition of Asiwaju.”

Asked why the group went ahead to launch the Kosofe chapter a day after Tinubu cancelled his 13th Colloquium in honour of victims of the Kaduna – Abuja train attack, he said: “It is an unfortunate attack and our leader is shocked by it. But our gathering was not a funfair. Up till 1 am, we were considering if the programme would hold or not. The main reason for the gathering is just to pass a message to our people. Our mission is just to bring the ABAT movement in Kosofe together. You can see people that came in honour of Tinubu without inducement.

“Our goal is to mobilise people and emphasize that Asiwaju is the best man to manage Nigeria. Nobody can question his competence, his capability and his reach out. Tinubu is not a man of the South-West alone, he is a man of the whole federation. In Kosofe, our aim is to be in oneness. I can assure you that what we did here would lead to Tinubu emerging as president in 2023.”

Also, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Kosofe 1, Babatunde Okanlawon said Tinubu during the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, days laboured for democracy to be enthroned in Nigeria.

“Asiwaju has proven himself in so many ways. He is one of the forerunners of modern-day Lagos. He was in the trench during the NADECO, days, and he laboured excruciatingly to ensure we enthrone democracy, rule of law and true federalism in Nigeria. He is a tested democrat and a destiny helper. My being in the House of Assembly today is due to the benevolence of Asiwaju. Everybody should just rally around him and give him full support to ensure that he becomes Nigeria’s president in 2023.”