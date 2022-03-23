By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – SOME Christian leaders under the auspices of Network of Clergy Men In Nigeria have thrown their weights behind the former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that he rewrites the wrongs of this administration.

A statement jointly signed by leaders of the South-South Zone of the network including the Regional Coordinator, Pst. Pastor Joseph Francis, Coordinator-General from Delta state, Apostle Chris Odion Ebhodaghe, (Deputy Co-ordinator, Edo state) Pst. Osas Franco, (Secretary), and Pst. Ikechuchu Okorie, (PRO) urged other admirers of Tinubu to back him based on his Socio-political and economic achievements in the past years

.2023: Youths pledge to purchase Presidential nomination form for Tinubu

They said Tinubu has influence across all the geo-political zones of Nigeria and should be given the opportunity to pilot the affairs of the country.

Part of the statement read “He will strengthen the economy.

“He stood tall amongst other opposition parties from 1999-2015. His ability to remain in government as a governor of LAGOS state during the collapse of AD across the southwest in 2003, Is worthy of note.

“Bola Tinubu was quite instrumental in bringing about the modern-day nigeria progressives. His influence and that of many others led to the emergence of APC as the current ruling political party in Nigeria.

“As regards 2023 presidential election contention, some of us have decided to stick with him and give our support. He is entirely our choice to make.

2023 is for one man, one vote. The best choice should be made to move our great Nation forward. Our choice is and will remain Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is where we are, and that is where we want to belong. It’s our choice, as any group is free to make their choices.”

The network which they said has over 10,000 members admonished Christians to take a bold step and stand at this critical time of the nation to support Ahmed Tinubu who is a visionary leader.w