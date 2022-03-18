.

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has charged leaders of the PDP to stay united to realise its bid to win the 2023 presidential election.

He said he has begun consultations preparatory to possible declaration for the presidency contest.

Speaking at a consultative meeting with chairmen of the 36 state chapters of the party at the Sokoto State governor’s lodge, Abuja, Tambuwal said PDP is the party to beat in 2023.

He said: “Unity of purpose and understanding and working together for us to actually realise the all-important goal of rescuing Nigeria is very important.

“Consultations are ongoing and we will have to comply with the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) guidelines as a responsible political party. So nothing stops the consultations from continuing.

“Our party stands a chance and it is the party to beat in Nigeria today,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Hassan Hyat, chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of PDP said Tambuwal, who doubles as chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, convened the meeting to officially inform them of his intent to vie for the office of the President in 2023.

He called on all aspirants to close ranks and urged them not to forget that the Office of the President would only have a single occupant at any given time.

“We are more interested in the unity of the party as our number one cardinal objective because we believe that the party has to come back to rescue Nigeria and we are asking everybody to join forces.

“We cannot have more than one President at a time and therefore, among all others, there must be unity of purpose amongst them like just among all other members of the party. We want to move together and we want to make sure that whoever picks the ticket wins the election.

“So, to us, it is not just an issue of primaries, it is an issue of the secondary election which is more important,” he stated.

On his part, former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa said he is in the “Tambuwal for President” ship because “I know personally he is capable and can do it.”

He urged the party chairmen to take their place in the sun by cultivating a productive friendship that would impact positively them even after elections are over.

“I’m telling you, the man seated with me here (Tambuwal) will never in life abandon you. If I know that he will abandon you, honestly speaking, I will not be with him. So, I know who I am following and I am confident that he will never abandon you,” he said.

PDP’s timetable also showed that primary elections for the nomination of House of Representatives and Senate candidates will hold on May 12 and 14, 2022 respectively just as the congresses to nominate candidates for House of Assembly would hold on May 7, 2022.

