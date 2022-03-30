By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–AHEAD of 2023 general election,a support group of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria,CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said it has so far raised the sum of N67 million in preparation to obtain Expression of Interest and Presidential Nomination Form of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for him.

The group, operating under the aegis of Emefiele Support Group,ESG,which said this at a media conference, Wednesday,in Abuja,hinted that the amount raised from well-wishers of the apex bank governor,was still growing, saying the target of the group was to raise the sum of N100 million in preparedness for the form.

The Director of Communications of the group, Ms. Benigna Ejimba,who read a prepared text of the conference, explained that the group targets N100 million for its project to ensure the amount was enough to obtain the Presidential Nomination Form even as the party had not fixed the amount of its form.

Describing Mr. Emefiele the best to fly the party’s ticket,the group appealed to stakeholders of APC to look only towards his direction ahead of APC’s presidential primary.

“Mr. Emefiele is the man that the president can trust with the future of Nigeria and have peace of mind that the country will not slide backwards,”Ejimba said.

She expressed appreciation to all members of the ESG across the nation for their contributions and noted that all contributions “are freewill donations.”

While explaining that the group capped the highest donations from any singular member at N25, 000,Ejimba claimed that by next week, the group would have surpassed “the N100 million target and be ready to purchase the APC form when it is available.”

“The Emefiele Support Group urge APC leaders, delegates and President Muhammadu Buhari to choose this one man capable of continuing, consolidating, expanding the progressive legacies of our president and also leading our party to victory in the next elections”, the text read.