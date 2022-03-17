… Says It’s time to Bring Technocrat On-Board

By Femi Bolaji

The Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum across the 19 Northern State has called on Southerners to support the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, to become President of the country, saying the North is with him.

Spokesman of the Group, Aliyu Muhammad Sani, who spoke Thursday in Jalingo, Taraba state capital said the country needs a technocrat like Emefiele, having suffered on many fronts in the hands of politicians.

He said, since independence, the North has not had it good in terms of agricultural development until the time of Emefiele, who according to him revolutionised the age long practice by providing facilities to boost food production.

He moreover said the North having x-rayed Emefiele’s numerous feats since assuming the position of CBN Governor is backing him and wants Southerners to do so for the good of all and sundry.

According to him, “ In other for Nigerians to once again co-exist as one, lets bring on board a man who is a master in economy, a revolutionist in agriculture, servant of the people, voice of the voiceless and hope of the downtrodden.

“This person is no other than Dr Godwin Emefiele who is a statesman in national affairs, a figure with full knowledge of international trade, national interest before personal interest and a person who believes in the oneness, unity and brotherhood of this country.

“The country has suffered in many fronts in the hands of politicians and it is time for a technocrat to come on board.

“Emefiele has shown love to our people and its time for us to come out en mass, raise our voices to call on him to contest for President of this country, for him to take over from our son President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are therefore calling on Southerners to join this train by pressuring their son, Emefiele to join the presidential race as 2023 draws closer.”

Taraba State cordinator of the group, Muawuya Dalhatu, who also spoke said the state benefitted immensely from the numerous programmes of the CBN under Emefiele’s watch and are fully ready to mobilise residents of the state for him to become president if he decides to contest.