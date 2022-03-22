Nigerians waiting for PDP- Wike

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

STAKEHOLDERS of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, South-South zone have reassured Nigerians of their commitment and preparedness to take over power during the 2023 general elections.

The stakeholders gave the reassurance on Monday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital during the 2022 PDP South-South Stakeholders’ Summit entitled, “Engendering a South-South agenda for 2023 and beyond”

Speaking, the Chairman of South South PDP Governors Forum, and Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, emphasized that there was need for the party in the zone to remain united in the mission to rescue Nigeria from poor leadership by the ruling party.

Okowa reassured Nigerians that the South South PDP Governors on their part would stay committed in the rescue mission, stressing, “We believe that by February 2023 we shall be victorious as a party and rescue our country Nigeria”

Similarly, governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State appealed to the stakeholders of the party at all levels and across other zones in the country to continue to work together in their commitment and determination to win the 2023 presidency.

Wike warned that the opportunity given to the PDP now by Nigerians must not be taken for granted, saying, “Nigerians are waiting for the PDP to take over power in 2023, but we cannot take over if we are not united, we cannot take over if we don’t work together.

” It is important for us to know that unity is the strength of a people.”And we can see that 2023 is almost here. It is time for us to put our house together and make Nigerians proud.

” Now that Nigerians have opened the door for us we must make Nigerians be happy. If we don’t take over in 2023 Nigerians will never forgive PDP”

Governor Wike who also noted that Nigerians were tired of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stressed, “This government is a government of Excuses. Every morning one excuse, every afternoon one excuse, in nights one excuse. I have not seen a party that makes promises without fulfilling them”

In his brief remarks, Akwa Ibom state governor and the Chief host, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, commended the zonal leadership of the party for bringing the stakeholder together to discuss issues on how to move the zone and Nigeria as a whole forward.

Emmanuel reiterated that Akwa Ibom State is a stronghold of the PDP in the country, adding, “And the PDP is the only party that has the capability to revamp the country’s economy”

In his welcome remarks earlier, the National Vice Chairman of PDP, South-South, Chief Dan Osi Orbih disclosed that the essence of the summit was for the stakeholders to discuss and take a common position on the 2023 presidency.

On his part, the Bayelsa State governor, Chief Douye Diri commended the zonal committee for convening the summit, noting that the only way they would be able to address the challenges and agitations in the zone was for the leaders and stakeholders to continue to promote unity.

Contributing, former governor of Cross River State, Dr. Liyel Imoke assured that the PDP would continue to win elections in his state

Imoke said, “Since 1999 we have never lost an election in Cross River State. In 2019 the PDP won the election in Cross River State, so to those who think that by defecting, our State is no longer PDP, be informed, Cross River State is still PDP”

The former governor commended PDP governors, especially governors of the zone for their performances in terms of projects execution, adding “Our Governors have performed outstandingly since they came into office. I also want to join in the call that the South has the right to contest for the presidency of this country.

“I believe that it is imperative that sooner or later we meet with other zones of the South-, the Southeast and Southwest zone and discuss the direction and move towards building a consensus position with regards to the presidency of Nigeria, come 2023”

The Chairman Senate Committee on Navy,

Senator George Sekibo and Rt. Honorable Ndudi Elumelu, Senator Bassey Akpan were among members of the National Assembly, present at the event.