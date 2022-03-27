



The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East has reiterated its demand for zoning of the presidential position of the party in 2023 to Southern Nigeria.

The National Vice Chairman of the party, South-East, Chief Ali Odefa disclosed this on Sunday at the end of the zonal meeting in Enugu.

Odefa said that the position was in tandem with that of Southern Governors’ Forum.

He said that it was fair that the next president of the country be chosen from Southern Nigeria.

“Where there are zoning patterns, they must be strictly observed and adhered to in every state and constituency,” he said.

He said that the zonal leadership of the party would make a presentation to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party in that regard.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among those that attended the meeting included Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and his Abia counterpart, Mr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu.

Others are the National Secretary of the party, Sen. Sam Anyanwu, members of the State and National Assemblies, members of PDP NEC, Board of Trustees (BOT) and others.



Vanguard News Nigeria