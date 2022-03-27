By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a group, National Coalition for Anyim, NCA, weekend, reaffirmed support for senator Anyim Pius Ayim, stating that he remains the best presidential candidate to bring the desired progress in Nigeria.

The group made their stand known in a statement signed by the Director, Support Groups for Anyim Pius Anyim Presidential Campaign, Mrs. Nkoli Mkparu Okeke, in Abuja.

According to Okeke, senator Anyim has displayed Leadership capacity through his services at national levels that have prepared him for this crucial moment in our time. We must continue to work towards projecting the capacity of the candidacy of Senator Anyim Pius Anyim as the only logical choice to move this country forward till everyone will appreciate it.

She, however, urged Nigerians to choose for themselves a leader that would tilt the country towards a direction of positive development.

She said: “The leadership of the National Coalition for Anyim wishes to express its sincere appreciation to members of the group for their faith and strong conviction in the candidacy of HE Anyim Pius Anyim with their donations towards the purchase and eventual purchase of the nomination form for our Principal. You have displayed that Greater Nigeria is achievable for a government of the people by the people.

“With this noble gesture, we have truly defined honour and integrity as we made our support count and substantiated.

“Moving forward, we are to remain resolute in our commitment and dedication to the vision ahead as the task is not a stroll in the park, but an achievable one.

“Do not be dismayed as many candidates will be coming out, but stand tall with your support. Senator Anyim has the experience, exposure, humility and the temperament to lead a noble country like ours, that no other candidate can match.

“He believes in the strength of our youths, with ability to change the direction of

our nation through team work for Greater Nigeria.

“We are of the utmost conviction that with our loyalty and commitment by members of our organization nationally, the task ahead of ensuring Senator Anyim Pius Anyim emerges the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party as we journey into the next dispensation must be pursued to its logical conclusion.”