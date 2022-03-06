A former Publicty Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Francis Omo-Osunde Iyasere has advised party chieftains in Edo State to search for credible politicians in the state in the mould of Hon Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama to occupy Denis Osadebey Government House.

Iyasere who is an ex-executive member of the party in the south south zone made this appeal in a chat with journalists in Benin City

He spoke on issues ranging from the newly signed Electoral Act by President Muhammadu Buhari, search for credible politicians to occupy vital positions in 2023.

Hear him:

“The much-talked-about electoral reform bill has been signed into law by the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, some days back.

“For me, this attracts my commendation and I am looking forward to a robust implementation of the act by (INEC).

Due to the introduction of this act, elections in Nigeria can be adjudged to be getting much better than it was If INEC will be ready to play by the rules.

“Therefore, Political Parties, particularly my party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)should be prepared to field its first eleven, because we may not get away with presenting mediocre to the electorates, moreso now that they know that their votes would count.

“The 2023 general election is one election that may decide Nigeria’s future, due to the decadence and uncertainties facing the nation and Nigerians. We need tested and selfless people to be given leadership responsibility.

“It is pertinent to state here that such individuals can not be easily picked from the outside but rather from the inside. The question which therefore comes to mind is what are the criteria for choosing those suitable individuals?

Responding to the method to use to search for credible politicians, Iyasere said:”It is quite simple, for example, it is very easy to assess those representing us at every level, by reviewing the impact of their representation in their constituencies.

“For example, in Oredo, my federal constituency, our representative, Hon Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama has demonstrated his love and passion for education by organizing world-class educational and cultural events for our children which is a critical element in molding a strong, dependable, and intelligent society.

“It is also worthy of mention, his passion for assisting financially individual and families who cannot afford to send their brilliant children to school. I know of so many that Hon Ogbeide-Ihama has put on his scholarship program without making noise about it.

“This gesture can best be described as human capital development which is the key component of democracy. It must be noted that there are others like Hon Ogbeide-Ihama across the State that could be rewarded with a promotion.

Such promotion would serve as an encouragement for others to also perform while in office.

Also on the issue of NASS members rejecting Clause that blocks members from defecting Midway in a tenure, the Bini Prince said:

“The refusal by the National Assembly to outlaw in the ongoing constitutional amendment the unwarranted defections from one political party to the other is a sad one.

” The People’s Democratic Party must roll up its sleeves to look at those who have displayed loyalty to the party in the selection of those to fly the ticket of the Party in the next general election because the Party cannot afford to give its platform to non-committed and disloyal individuals.

“As I said earlier, Hon Ogbeide-Ihama has been one of the PDP loyalists in Edo State, he demonstrated it when our dear Governor decided to run on the platform of the PDP, even when he was the man to beat in the governorship primary, based on reports from the field across the State.

“He resisted all entreaties from the fifth columnist to be a hindrance to the realization of Godwin Obaseki’s dream in the PDP. This singular act is worth my commendation always and a testimony of his unalloyed loyalty to the party and its leadership.

“There are so many of his kind across Edo State that also needed to be encouraged. I am only concerned with Hon Omoregie Ogbe-Ihama because he is from my constituency and I have assessed him and found him to be a silent performer, a staunch party loyalist, and of selfless disposition, a lover of child education.

“The uncommon feats of Hon Omoregie Ogbe-Ihama as enumerated above may have informed the decision of the Oredo PDP executive committee to canvas for a promotion for him in the forthcoming general elections and I can agree with them because such would also serve as a booster for more performance.