By Festus Ahon

YOUTHS of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in South-South have urged leadership of the party to concede either the presidential ticket or vice presidential ticket to the region.

The youths in a seven-point communiqué at the end of maiden South-South PDP Youth Leaders’ Summit in Asaba, Delta State, also asked the leadership of the party to reduce fees for nomination and express of interest forms by 50 per cent for aspiring youths who are less than 40 years old.

The communiqué read by Uyero Erarawewho, said they resolved to stand with the decision of the governors of the region as regard the position of the presidential ticket of the party.

They also demanded that a youth should be among the three ad-hoc delegates for the national convention, urging youth leaders in the zone to mobilise qualified people for the PDP e-registration.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who was represented by his Political Adviser, Isaac Anwuzia, declared the summit opened, saying PDP was the only answer to the untold hardship inflicted on Nigerians by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.