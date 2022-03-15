A chieftain of All Progress Congress Barr. Nonso Nwaebili and former aide to governor willie obiano has pleaded with senator Ifeanyi Ubah not to defect from Young Progressives Party, YPP.

He said Senator Ifeanyi Ubah made the youths believe in the party.

Nwaebili made this disclosure yesterday in an interview with journalists in Anambra, noting that “We are calling on Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah to jettison his ambition to defect from the Young Progressives Party.

“In Anambra State, particularly in Ogbaru Local Government Area where I come from, the disposition of the average Ogbaru is drawn from the historic emergence of Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah as the Senator representing Anambra South. Ubah’s historic feat made him a hero to youths of Ogbaru who found truism in the belief that if Ubah could contest a senatorial seat on the platform of Young Progressive’s Party (YPP)- a new political party which hitherto had no political structure in the entirety of Anambra State, then it is not impossible to step out of the norm to find liberation.

“So if people like Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah who have actively sold a party like YPP as the “party of the youth” to teeming youths from my locality, could be said to be considering defecting from the party can lead to the distraction of progress youth movement in State”.