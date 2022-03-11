.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Ekiti Caretaker Committee Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Hon. Olayinka Dada, has warned the electorate that politicians with questionable track records in governance would not engender the desired national development.

Dada, who made the assertion in a statement on Friday, said that politicians with already blemished records could in no way possess a good intention for the people and the development of the nation.

He said, “Since the return of democratic rule in 1999, little gains have been recorded in spite of the huge potentials God has endowed the Nigerian nation with. This is due to bad governance, nepotism, corruption and lack of patriotism, greed and incompetence on the part of those saddled with leadership positions.

Nigerians are no longer comfortable with experimental policies. There must be a road map for ensuring steady growth.

“So, in 2023, the only option left for Nigerians is to exit non-performing politicians who have held the people hostage. No amount of old tricks can save the two behemoth parties currently toying with the people.”

According to the party chairman, the people are tired of the misgovernance of the nation, and as a result, resolved to free themselves from the influences of incompetent and corrupt leaders.

He queried, “How can we continue with old narratives where the nation’s resources, both human and material have become a curse rather than a blessing? How long shall Nigerians die of minor sicknesses due to a non-functional health care system? For how long shall education remain the exclusive right of the children of the rich? Why can’t public schools function as those rich patronises in other countries?

“How can we explain that after 60 years of independence, Nigerians still live without stable electricity? Why is the economy shrinking and the security of lives and properties left for citizens while those saddled with protection of lives and properties look away and ask citizens to pray? Why are the refineries moribund and importation of petroleum products now an option?

“It is obvious that the political class has failed and Nigerians can no longer entrust their destinies in the hands of dealers. It has become clearer than ever that Nigerians deserve a compassionate leader whose antecedent is service driven.

“The two dominant political parties APC and PDP have shown clearly that they lack clear cut ideas on how to build a prosperous nation. The NNPP is here to rescue Nigeria and rebuild the ruins.”

Dada, therefore, urged Nigerians to come together and use their votes to cause a change in leadership.

He said, “We cannot continue to dwell on sectionalism, tribalism, class consideration and religion. Only a competent and visionary leader can change the situation and Nigerians have identified H.E Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso is that man who can shoulder the responsibility of rescuing and rebuilding Nigeria.

“It is time to stand up for Nigeria and Nigerians by jettisoning primordial interests, making a resolution for the good of our children who now daily take to crime because of lack of visionary leadership.

“To salvage the deteriorating situation we are in as a people, the NNPP is set to mobilise Nigerians to register and use their votes to punish and retire those messing with their future. Enough is Enough.”

Vanguard News Nigeria