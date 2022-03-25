By Dirisu Yakubu

Veteran journalist and publisher, Chief Dele Momodu has advised Nigerians, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to reject money bag aspirants to the Presidency of the country in the 2023 election and pitch tent with morally upright aspirants genuinely committed to the good of the land.

Momodu stated this at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja, shortly after obtaining the expression of interest and nomination forms to vie for the Office of the President in the 2023 election.

Accompanied by friends and associates, to the party’s headquarters, Momodu thanked Nigerians of all walks of life, particularly those who in his words contributed various sums of money to raise a total of N40m to purchase the nomination forms.

He said: “I want to thank all the kind-hearted Nigerians who contributed every kobo raised so far for this laudable project. I am particularly grateful to the young Nigerians who donated from N500 to N20,000 after my appeal on social media. I am deeply touched by their act of uncommon generosity, especially because I know of their tough financial situations. It is gratifying and humbling for me that from the very little that they possess, Nigeria comes first. God will bless them.

“I am proud to stand resolutely to challenge those who feel Nigeria and Nigerians can be bought or bribed by the highest bidder. The time for the rejection of such a notion is now. Nigerians will no longer sell their soul for 20 pieces of silver, and I make bold to say that they are prepared to make this statement and are relying on the political parties for the opportunity to demonstrate that this is the case, by giving to them worthy candidates rather than a recycling of the failed so-called political juggernauts.

“I wish to appeal to all men and women of good conscience to join me in this movement to put a stop to the rascality of those who feel Nigerians are permanently helpless and hopeless and that we can be Lorded upon simply because we have chosen to be silent. We will no longer acquiesce in this state of affairs. I modestly say that through our collective efforts, the silent and voiceless majority now have a voice and representative in me.

Momodu stressed the importance of settling for a President who will see the entire country as his constituency, saying, “like many Nigerians, I am vehemently opposed to ethnic jingoists who see where they come from as the only prerequisite qualification for aspiring to lead Nigeria, no matter how ugly and inglorious their past had been.

“I humbly come into this political contest with a pedigree of integrity, reputation, solid education, tolerance, business acumen, sharp vision, and competence. I possess everything it takes to win the 2023 Presidential election on behalf of my party, PDP, and I will be greatly honoured to get the ticket and support of my esteemed party for this purpose.”

He continued: “The time has come for my party, PDP to take advantage of this unique opportunity to present an uncommon candidate who is tailor-made for this moment and purpose. I am fresh and free from the usual encumbrances associated with most of our career politicians.

“Despite not being in government or power, my business and I have been one of the biggest brands out of Africa in the last three decades. I have the capacity to reunite Nigeria instantly. I am instantly recognized and warmly welcomed and received wherever I go by the generality of our people whether elites, middle class or the common man.

“Without being immodest or boastful, I am glad to profess that I have verifiably touched lives in every part of Nigeria. The youths of Nigeria and Africa see me as their role model. I have created enduring opportunities for them and used my talents and material resources to reproduce multiple millionaires in farming, fashion, music, comedy, media, events, hospitality, and entrepreneurship.

“I have personally given succour and palliatives to thousands of Nigerians in all parts of Nigeria without any discrimination whatsoever. Without access to government money or constituency allowances, I have touched more Nigerians globally than our career politicians. I have given scholarships to hundreds of indigent students at home and abroad.”

Not unaware of the role money plays in partisan politics in this part, the aspirants said a ready strategy that would see him coast home to victory is at hand, provided a level playing field is provided for all aspirants.

“You may be wondering how I intend to defeat the billionaire and powerful politicians in the two mainstream political parties with the reckless naira and dollar rain with which they are already flooding everywhere. I place my faith in God almighty and in the long-suffering people of Nigeria as well as in my unblemished record of excellence, integrity, youthfulness, mental capacity, tolerance, courage, wisdom and global experience and exposure.

“It would be difficult to find anyone with more intimidating credentials amongst the members of the current political class.

“I expect our party, PDP to hearken to the cries of Nigerians for a new type of leadership and not a rehash and regurgitation of the same monied class or cabals who have nothing but calamitous corruption, monumental misery and unprecedented disaster to offer our unfortunate citizens.

“The world has already left us way behind as a result of our addiction to narcoleptic leadership and the inability to exorcise the demons of democracy. We can rid ourselves of the manacles and shackles of the depressive state and oppressive nature created by much vaunted purported political demigods and warlords.

“By so doing, we will free ourselves from our current dire predicament and make brisk progress in nation building which is what all well-meaning Nigerians desire and deserve, desperately,” he stressed.

That said, Momodu called on PDP leadership to throw the Presidential race open, given that aspirants from both the North and South have indicated both interest in the office.

“On the issue of zoning or no zoning, I believe that allowing all aspirants to buy their forms at N40 million suggests that the race is open to all, regardless of what part of Nigeria they come from.

“It is practically and legally impossible for a political party to disqualify an aspirant on account of zoning after collecting a whopping N40 million for services not rendered. I am therefore happy to join this race and I am expecting a level playing ground for all aspirants as repeatedly promised by our respectable and cerebral national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu,” he added.

He further dismissed insinuations in some quarters that a Southern Presidential candidate cannot win the election for the PDP, describing such as “absolute distortion of facts of history and mathematics.”

Vanguard News Nigeria