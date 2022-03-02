.

By Onozure Dania, LAGOS

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, a Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mohammad Hayatu-Deen, yesterday, expressed surprise that Nigerians are still debating the issue of zoning.

Hayatu-Deen, a renowned economist, said this while formally declaring his presidential ambition on the PDP platform.

Addressing an audience of Nigerians from all walks of life, the presidential hopeful said the country needs an unusual kind of leader who is fully equipped with the type of skills, character and experience to safely navigate the people out of stormy waters to a much brighter and better place reflective of the nation’s rich potentials for greatness.

His words: “I believe I am that person who can provide such uncommon leadership with clarity, conviction and dynamism.”

Speaking on his proven entrepreneurial disposition and values to drive the economy, he said: “The philosophy I espouse revolves around a free enterprise economy designed to deliver prosperity to the Nigerian people by quickly lifting them out of poverty and positioning Nigeria to become a powerhouse in the emerging markets.

“One of the cardinal principles of this philosophy is predicated on fiscal prudence in the management of public funds and in the efficacy of execution of public works programs; with a significant portion of our income dedicated to development projects which will have a significant impact on people’s lives.”

He, however, promised to prioritise national security and other institutions of government if elected in 2023, saying that an energetic and honest approach to healing the deep wounds of the past would also be an action point.

He said: “I have a good grasp of the opportunities and challenges confronting this country; and I amply possess the skills, background and experience to do the job. I was born here, went to school here and worked here all my life. So I saw this country go through many of its peaks and valleys.

“As an economist, I have a clear understanding of the difference between successful nations which create economic miracles and laggard nations. I have a solid understanding of the economic success formula required to resuscitate and turn around a nation in deep social and economic malaise. I understand this because I have successfully turned around the fortunes of the largest group holding company in Nigeria as well as a moribund Federal Government Bank.”

On zoning and power shift, the presidential aspirant said: “Nigeria didn’t hold a referendum in 1999 when it was decided by a particular party to concede the leadership of the executive to the southern part of the country.

“Zoning is the exclusive preserve of the party leadership in terms of what is it that they want to do. I didn’t come through the back door; I came through the front door to express my interest. It is a matter for the party to decide.

“This country will be doing itself a great deal of harm if it continues to argue on issues like zoning because they will distract us from bringing out the best and the brightest among us. The most important issues of our time are hunger, insecurity, poverty, among others. So, I don’t care where you come from, your tribe or colour, just get the job done.”

