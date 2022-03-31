•As Wike lobbies PDP NASS caucus



By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has formally joined the race for the Presidency in 2023 and has picked the nomination forms of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.



Governor Emmanuel is a beneficiary of the N40m expression of interest and nomination forms, courtesy of a group, the Brekete family, Abuja



Spokesperson of the group, Innocent Orji, shortly after obtaining the nomination forms said the group is proud of what the governor has done for his people, noting that as President, Emmanuel would impact more lives and turn the fortunes of Nigeria for good.



He said: “Today is a new dawn in our country Nigeria because for the very first time in the history of Nigeria, this is the only time a group of people came together and said, change must take place come 2023. The President. Dr. Ahmed Isa and the founder of Brekete family, Radio and television came out to say to the world that change must start come 2023.



“When he (Governor Udom) came to Human Rights Radio and Television for the program Brekete, he came on his own and he presented all he has done. We don’t believe until we see. So we decided to do proper investigation on our own. We travelled to Akwa Ibom and saw everything that he said, and we even discovered that there were many he didn’t mention.



“As a result of that, we are of the opinion that if he could do all these in his own state, he will do even better in Nigeria as a whole. Based on this, we said we are nominating him and we will purchase this form for him.”

Hayatu-Deen, Ohuabunwa speak

Similarly, former Managing Director FSB International Bank, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen also joined the race on the platform of the PDP.



Fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja, the foremost economist pledged to leverage on his professional background to create jobs for millions of Nigerian youths.



He said: “Imagine a Nigerian who cannot boast of N20,000 in a month suddenly getting an opportunity to work away with N10millon because he is involved in kidnapping people for ransom. The more they do this, the more they get incentives to do more.



“Extraordinary times call for extraordinary solutions. We need to build up the size of the military, re-train and re-arm them, provide them with the motivational tools that they need so that they can fight this battle successfully.”



On the clamour for zoning the PDP Presidential ticket, Hayatu- Deen said eligible Nigerians regardless of their zones of origin should be encouraged to vie for elective offices of their choice.



On his part, businessman Sam Ohuabunwa who also obtained his nomination forms promised to get everyone involved in the search for solution to the security challenges in the land.



“The first thing I am going to do is to call the people together and ask how did we get here. We will sit and decide what we need to do to solve our problems. That is the primary thing and is the major thing to do. The solution is to apply high level technology to security surveillance.”

I’m running to win —Wike

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has promised to bring his wealth of experience to bear if given the opportunity to govern Nigeria.



The governor made the pledge when he met with PDP National Assembly Caucus in Abuja, where he gave reasons for joining the presidential race.



“It is not just that I want to contest election. No, I am coming not just to contest but to win the election. And I will be in front, I am not going to travel. I will be here because you must show leadership. If they fire bullet, let it reach me first, that is what they call leadership.



“To manage Rivers state is not an easy thing.

I have transformed Rivers State. Allow me this opportunity and see the way I will transform Nigeria. It will be unprecedented,” he said.



The governor painted a portrait of the kind of Presidential candidate PDP needs to fly its flag, saying: “PDP requires a strong and determined person. I am presenting myself, I am qualified. So let nobody think oh you came here because of zoning.”



He defended himself against the backdrop of attacks that he talks too much.



“People say this Wike shouts too much. Is there anyone who has problems that will not shout? Don’t shout and see whether you won’t die there,” he added.

