By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Abuja—National Leader of All Progressive Congress, APC, and 2023 presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has slated March 16, 2020, to meet with the lawmakers elected on the party’s platform in the House of Representatives.

The notice of the meeting was communicated to the members by speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, at plenary yesterday.

Tinubu in the letter, said the essence of the meeting was to tell the lawmakers of his intention and policy ideas for the country.

“Through you to the members of this hallowed Chambers of the National Assembly after healthful and enlightening consultations with my family and traditional rulers, political associates and ordinary Nigerian citizens I believe it is appropriate that I contest for the Presidency of this country.

”Indeed, I see this as my duty and my own moral obligation. Tinubu is asking that you grant me the chance to address members of our party caucus and sympathisers in the House of Representatives on March 16, 2022, Venue Ladi Kwali Hall of Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

“I make this request with the utmost sense of responsibility and humility because this Assembly is unique as an important representative of the people at National level. It will be appropriate for me to establish a discourse with members regarding our political and policy ideas for the nation and how we can best bring to the people security, progress and prosperity. I want to share my vision for the nation with the caucus members and to hear likewise from them,” the letter read.

Similarly, the speaker in another letter by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, told the minority caucus lawmakers of a meeting with another 2023 presidential aspirant, Sam Ohuabunwa, at Ladi Kwali Conference Centre, Sheraton hotel Abuja, yesterday.