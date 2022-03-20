President Buhari receives in audience APC Chieftain Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in State House on 10th Jan 2022. PHOTO: Bayo Omoboriowo

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has expressed support for the presidential quest of Bola Tinubu in the 2023 general poll, saying he is the most qualified person to replace President Muhammadu Buhari when he completed his term in 2023.

The senator stated this while rendering account of his stewardship in the last 14 months at the senate, at a media parley in the constituency office, TOS Benson Road, Ikorodu, Lagos, at the weekend.

Abiru, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries, said Tinubu, a former Lagos State Governor, national leader of All Progressives Congress, APC and a member of the influential Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, APC Lagos chapter, is the best man for the job with qualities needed to lead Nigeria to greater heights.

He described Tinubu as a “tested and trusted” politician with vast experience in human and capital management, “an astute administrator who has the ability to get the best out of everything for the general benefit of the people.”

Abiru continued: “We have pool of talents in the country because I come with experience from the corporate world with the opportunity of operating at the highest political level. I believe a lot of candidates who have come up to indicate interest for the presidency, all have the rights

“But there are two qualities which have been consistently running through my mind that the presidential candidate must possess are: We need someone that understands the heterogeneous nature and all issues concerning security in Nigeria.

“I also believe this country has all the resources to be great and we need that person who can annex the resources for the good and betterment of the country.

”Nigeria needs someone who can optimize our revenue generation and reset the country. My honest truth is that, our leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, BAT, is that person, who possesses all the qualities to lead the country come 2023.”