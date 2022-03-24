.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council Committee (SACAC) has posited that Saraki, one of its presidential aspirants on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki is the only trusted and capable hand to emerge President come 2023, and rescue Nigeria and Nigerians from the shackles of insecurity, inflation and other related bad governance imposed in the last eight years by the All Progressives Congress, APC led administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was disclosed by the Leader and Chairman of the SACAC, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher during a consultative visit to PDP stakeholders, delegates and supporters from Borno and Yobe state which took place at Forshams Hall, Maiduguri on Wednesday.

The presidential campaign team of former Senate president while soliciting the support of stakeholders and Delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno and Yobe States, said, they were in Borno for advocacy visit to garner support for the ex-Senate president to pick the PDP’s presidential ticket.

Professor Hagher said the campaign team had paid similar visits to Gombe, Katsina and other states of the federation as part of its sensitization tour across the country for Senator Saraki, by presenting his vision to Nigerians before his official declaration to join the presidential race for 2023.

Members of the council that accompanied Professor Hagher include; Dr. Ahmadu Musa – Sec, Hon. Fatima Binta Bello, Alhaji Aliyu Maigari, Sen. Shaaba Lafiagi, Mal. Sherif Abdulahi, Hon. Hauwa Bukar, Hon. Abigail Malmo, Comrade Judith Bindi, Moses Aliyu and Comrade David Itopa.

According to Professor Hagher, apart from the agony and poverty imposed on Nigerians, especially on the people in the north east, the All Progressive Congress (APC) had succeeded in dividing Nigeria describing Bukola Saraki as a candidate that goes beyond zoning and is also the candidate that the country needs to address these challenges headlong.

“He is a true Democrat with courage and not a civilian dictator. He has an ear to listen like the late president Umaru Musa Yar’adua. He is an extension to late Yar’adua,” he said.

Speaking further on the threats posed by the activities of insurgents and banditry in the nations’ security, Hagher, noted that Borno and Yobe had suffered the most as its future has become compromised.

“So Bukola Saraki can wipe away the tears of Nigerians because he understands the nitty/gritty of good governance.”

In his welcome address, the State Chairman of the PDP in Borno, Alhaji Zanna Gadama who spoke on behalf of his counterpart from Yobe and the delegates, described Saraki as a leader who is detribalized and have passion for women and youths.

He therefore called on the delegates and party faithful from the two states to continue with the unity and give their maximum support for Saraki emerge as PDP presidential Candidate.