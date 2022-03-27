.

… Seeks Support For Saraki’s Candidature

By Femi Bolaji Jalingo

Chairman of the Saraki Advocacy Campaign Organisation, Prof Iyorwuese Hagher, has disclosed that for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to return to the Presidency in 2023, the party must present a candidate that is capable of galvanising Nigerians to vote for the party at the poll.

Prof. Hagher, spoke weekend in Jalingo, Taraba state capital during an advocacy visit to stakeholders of the PDP.

While noting that the country has suffered setbacks across all sectors under the watch of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led federal government, he said the best bet for Nigerians to return the country back to its lost glory is by voting in PDP come 2023.

He stressed that former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, is most qualified for the job of repositioning the country, and solicited the support of Nigerians.

According to him, “Nigerians now have two options in 2023, either to continue in the collapse we are in today or choose progress and hope which the PDP stands for.

“Nigeria, as it is today, needs a Dr. Bukola Saraki to rescue it from the decay and the mess of the past 7 years under the APC.

“He represents hope for all and that is why we are putting him forward for Nigerians.

“We are hoping that a PDP that is desirous of winning the next election would not just pick any candidate but the best because the PDP has to put its best leg forward.