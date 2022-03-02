By Nnamdi Ojiego

A presidential aspirant for the 2023 general elections, Mrs. Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, has said that the race to becoming Nigeria’s president requires a lot of wits and co-operation across the board.

Okunnu-Lamidi disclosed this when she paid a visit to the traditional Queen Mother (Erelu Kuti) of Lagos, Omoba Abiola Dosunmu, at her residence in Victoria Island.

The 38 years -old presidential hopeful is a pioneer in delivering innovative marketing solutions and also involved in various social impact initiatives like the Water Relief NG and Help Our Youth, both designed to tackle the urgent challenges of lack of clean water and youth unemployment in Nigeria.

According to her, the courtesy visit marked the beginning of her campaign tour across the country to engage with the traditional stool.

The visit holds great significance as Okunnu-Lamidi who is a descendant of the Isale Eko Lagos Island community, recognizes the Erelu Kuti as the Queen Mother of Lagos who is a close confidant of the traditional rulers of Lagos, an adviser on all social matters, a traditional leader of women organizations, market guilds and a member of the kingmakers’ council.

“I want to say thank you for your support as a mother, traditionally, socially and politically. It is only right that I come to pay my respect first before venturing out of state. I know this journey would require a lot of wits and co-operation across the board. As a woman and a youth, I cannot but start here,” Okunnu-Lamidi said.

During the visit, the Erelu received the presidential aspirant and her team with prayers and blessings while expressing her admiration of the aspirant’s courage and passion to alleviate the sufferings of the masses in the country.

“This is more than just the audacity of hope; it is the audacity of audacity. This gives me joy because it shows that there are courageous young women out there willing and able to answer the call to duty for the country”, Kuti, a direct descendant of Oba Dosunmu, and of royal Yoruba and Bini origins, stated.

The Erelu Kuti of Lagos was presented with an Eyo Festival portrait, a festival that is unique to the people of Lagos. The ceremonial Queen Mother who was visibly delighted by the gesture went on to share the authentic history and origins of Eyo, its connection to her family, and its originality in Lagos.