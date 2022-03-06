.

Mobilize for 1m man solidarity match

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Concerned Northern APC Youth Forum has reiterated commitment to the candidature of His Excellency, Engr. David Nweze Umahi to be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, come 2023.

The group through the Chairman/Convener, Hon. Suleiman Liba, further buttressed that as a mark to show their high-level commitment towards this course, they have concluded arrangements to buy the APC Presidential form of intent for Governor David Umahi.

Hon. Liba, in a statement, pleaded with all stakeholders and intending presidential aspirants, especially those from the South East to form a consensus and support the candidature of Engr. Dave Umahi, ” as he is the one with the brightest of chances amongst not only candidates from the South East but the entire country.”

” This is as a result of his antecedents of excellence and the high level of accountability Engr. Umahi has enjoyed across the board all over the country in recent years.”

“The Concerned Northern APC Youth Forum has put in place a plan to stage a million-man match across the entire Northern states of Nigeria in solidarity with Engr. Dave Umahi.”

According to the group, “this is not about an individual but about the collective interest of all of us and the entire country.”

“The good Legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari must be sustained and the best man to carry on with that ideology is no other person than His Excellency, Engr David Nweze Umahi,” they said.