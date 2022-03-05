.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Emir of Katsina, Dr Abdulmuminin Kabir Usman, has said that there is no way he could work against the presidential ambition of the former Lagos Governor, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu considering his long-standing relationship with the Emirate which predates his ascension to the throne.

Emir Usman made the remark when he received in his palace a delegation of members of the Arewa Organisations Movement for Tinubu 2023 Presidency, led by Senator Abu Ibrahim.

The Katsina Emir gave his words that he will look into the political aspiration of the APC National Leader offering advice contribution and corrections whenever the need arises.

He said: “We will look into whatever movement he is into, where we will support where there is need to support and we will correct where necessary. I knew Tinubu when he was governor while I was district head and he has assisted me in many ways. Now that I am on the throne, he is contesting for president, tell me why I should disown him.

“So, this man that you brought, Tinubu, is home here, he is the son of the soil and he has done a lot for me. I was in Lagos some three weeks ago, the first since 1967 and I have seen how Lagos is transformed and I concluded that all the country’s wealth is in Lagos.”

The royal father also noted that with the prevailing security challenges bedevilling the country, particularly the north, which he said was man-made, there was a need for Nigerians to purposefully this time elect a credible leader that can tame the monster and return the country to the path of normalcy.

The Katsina Emir urged Nigerians to guard and safeguard the sanctity of the nation, stressing that “Nigeria is the only country we have. Therefore, the need to eschew myopic sentiments and work together to ensure that the country knows peace and makes progress for the benefit of all citizens.”

Speaking earlier, Senator Abu Ibrahim who led the group to the Katsina Emir said their mission at his palace was to seek his royal blessings, support and advice towards the emergence of the ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to become Nigeria’s president come 2023.

He expressed optimism that Tinubu has the requisite qualifications and has what it takes to turn the fortune of the country around.

The delegation was also at the Katsina Government House where they made their intentions known to Governor Aminu Bello Masari

Responding, Governor Aminu Bello Masari thanked the members and wished them well in their pursuit.

