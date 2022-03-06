By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A political group, the NEW TRIBE has called on the All Progressives Congress, APC, to nominate Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as its flagbearer for the 2023 general elections.

This is contained in a communique’ issued at the end of a one-day ‘Declaration Conference’ held by the Osinbajo support group on Saturday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, and made available to newsmen.

In the communique’ signed by the drafting committee Chairman, Chief Williams Omoviro, Chief Omeh Matthias (Secretary); Amb. Kayode Oguntuase, and Mr Simbo Olorunfemi, the group stated its resolve to purchase the APC expression of interest and nomination forms for Prof Yemi Osinbajo to compel him to contest for the 2023 presidency.

The APC stakeholders expressed the optimism that Prof Osinbajo would win the 2023 presidential election if given the party platform to run for the office.

The communique’ reads in part: “Sequel to the successful declaration in Kano and the awesome acceptance of the vision of the New Tribe by Nigerians, today’s event at Uyo marks another resounding milestone in the push for Prof Yemi Osinbajo (PYO)to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

“Consequent upon the above , the Uyo conference resolved, “To align with the Kano Declaration and further the call on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to nominate Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (PYO) as the party’s Presidential flag bearer for 2023 General Elections.

“We also resolve to mobilise funds to purchase the APC expression of interest and nomination forms for Prof Yemi Osinbajo in furtherance of our total commitment to the noble course of compelling the Vice President of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo to contest for the office of the President.

“As the clock ticks, leading to 2023 general elections, the conference, after thorough appraisal of current political trends in APC and INEC timetable, decided to engage more prominent Nigerians, the Academia, Civil Society groups, Professional bodies, Religious Leaders, Youths and Women Organisations on the need to elect a competent and reliable Nigerian with proven track record, integrity, transparency and honesty in the person of Prof Yemi Osinbajo as President of Nigeria in order to realise vision of the NEW TRIBE and a New Nigeria.

“Once again, the conference enjoins Nigerians from all walks of life to embrace the Vision of the New Tribe and lend their weight behind the clamour for Prof. Osinbajo to run and be elected as President of Nigeria in 2023.

“Finally, the conference strongly calls on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to bow to the clarion call of Nigerians and declare to run for the office of President of Nigeria. We believe Prof. Yemi Osinbajo should run by the sheer strength of his character and that he will win by the strength of the people’s power”