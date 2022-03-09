.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the 2023 Presidential election, a group under the aegis of Coalition of Nigerian Professionals in Politics, CNPP has begun the mobilization for former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest for the President of the country.

The group while adding its voice for former President Jonathan to contest the 2023 presidential election, described him as the best democrat, the country had ever produced, even as it was however silent on the political party under which they would want him to contest

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Abuja, the Convener of the group, Dr Ibrahim Baba said that having taken a cursory look at those who have signified interest to contest for the Presidency come 2023, it has come to a conclusion that

there is none better-qualified person than Jonathan as a democrat to carry on the progressive journey.

Baba who assured the erstwhile President that the group had structures across the country to ensure victory for him. said, “Looking at those who have so far indicated an interest in contesting for the presidency, none, in our estimation, is better qualified than Jonathan for the job description.

Also Read:

.Every Nigerian knows that APC-led government of Buhari is the most corrupt – PDP

“He will come on board with an experience of his strengths which he needs to consolidate on and shortcomings which he will redress in order to serve better than in his first term.

“At this critical period, the progress and well being of Nigerians cannot experiment with newcomers who will spend time on team building and learning on the job.

“Therefore, we ask that Nigerians be presented a ready candidate who will not waste precious

time navigating his or her way through trials and errors?

” Another of Jonathan’s high prospects is his well-known reputation for accommodating all, his belief in the destiny of his country and his ability to recruit Nigerians both in and outside the country to offer their unstinted service to their fatherland irrespective of social, political and religious creed.

“Although he is from the least of the regions of the country, Jonathan’s call is for a great unifier of the country, an attribute he has displayed in a convincing measure both in and out of office.

“A man with this type of credentials is, surely, the type of man Nigeria needs right now to be able to reach her peak.”

Buttressing why former President Jonathan is the choice of the group and who should be supported by other Nigerians, Baba cited the case of the almajiri school programme in which Jonathan built many hybrid schools in the northern part of the country to provide an opportunity for millions of out-of-school children and to bridge the gap between the north and south of our country.

Baba said, “As former president who was a friend to all and an enemy to none, Jonathan has proven capacity and goodwill to mobilise Nigerians from all walks of life to participate in the arduous task of nation-building.”

Vanguard News Nigeria