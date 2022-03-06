By Kennedy Mbele

The growing demand on the generational shift of power to a young Nigerian leader has been rekindled with a viral WhatsApp broadcast which has called on the old generation of politicians to step aside and back the transfer of political power to the younger generation of Nigerians come 2023.

The viral WhatsApp broadcast which has been trending for days and has been shared by many Nigerians both within the country and those in the diaspora warned that the 2023 presidential race must usher in an era of rapid social and physical development in the country and this can only be realized through the emergence of young, vibrant and highly educated President and other elected officials.

“The presidency is not a compensation plan for anyone. Nigerians do not owe anyone the presidency. Drag your debt elsewhere”. the post read.

The message also advocated a model in which the older generation could step back from the political stage and pass on their experiences to the succeeding generations.

“Anyone above 65 is disqualified in my opinion! They should not even consider contesting. Please be a kingmaker and support younger politicians for the presidency.”

It also observed that going by the country’s experience in recent times, it was time to reject candidates who have gone past the 65 years old age barrier and those with questionable health status. A report by Premium Times in August 2021 disclosed that the current President Muhammadu Buhari had spent about 200 days in London on official medical trips and is set to embark on another medical trip to London later this week. This was part of what the broadcast addressed.

“Anyone who’s repeatedly traveled abroad for their health should focus on their health. Nigeria needs a present president with a strong mind and body, who can stay in Nigeria and WORK!!!!” the unknown writer wrote.

The broadcast also drew reference to 44-year-old Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is being hailed all over the world for leading his country from the front in the ongoing war confrontation with Russia.

“Imagine if Nigeria gets into a war can our president lead us bravely as Ukraine’s president?” Of course, we don’t want a war. Of course, the possibility of war is not the only reason you choose a president. But it got me thinking. Why can’t we have a young president?” the message read.

The virility of the WhatsApp message filtered ti the Nigerian arm of Twitter, earlier in the week, inspiring a trend where young Nigerians used the hashtag #NotMyPresident to virtually protest the criteria for being a president in Nigeria, especially as it concerns the 2023 elections.

The conversation which trended all day on Twitter, and into the next day, also attracted some non-Nigerians who joined in solidarity to call party leaders to ensure they field only the right candidates.