By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS – A Diaspora group, Yoruba One Voice, YOV, yesterday, said the 2023 general elections is not on its agenda, insisting that the clamour for self-determination will go on in earnest.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mrs Omoladun Orolugbagbe, YOV stated that the various challenges in the country has shown that Nigeria is confused going into the 2023 elections.

Orolugbagbe said: “It is unfortunate that for almost seven years now, President Buhari has spread hunger, pain, heightened insecurity and chaos.

“He had also succeeded in etching Nigeria’s name in debt, making the country one of the leading debtor nations. For instance, there were reports that Buhari’s administration will be paying the International Monetary Fund, IMF, the sum of $3.51 billion for debt servicing in five years. That is ridiculous for a country that is surviving on loan.

“The administration has mortgaged the future of this country with huge foreign debts in order to stabilize the ailing economy,

“Cases of kidnappings, banditry and Boko Haram, continue unabated and the country is even confused going into the 2023 elections.

“Many of those that oppose the ugly narratives of this country have been silenced. A good example is the case of Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Igboho that was just released from Benin Republic prison on health grounds. IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu is still in their custody.

“We will decide the future of the next generation of people of our race

“We demand nothing but freedom and prosperity for Yoruba land. Let us, through our voices, say no to injustice. Let us continue to demand at every turn, nothing less than a Yoruba Nation.

“Therefore, YOV and other Yoruba in the Diaspora will continue to seek international support in the most conventional and intellectual manner to drive home our self determination agenda.

“We, therefore, believe also that we will never relent in the struggle. That is why it is very important for us to continue demanding for Yoruba nation without infringing on the rights of others.”