By Onozure Dania

Newly elected Lagos State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Phillip Aivoji, yesterday, urged members of the party to work assiduously together with him to dislodge the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2023 general elections.

In a statement, Aivoji said there should be an end to infighting, division, personal interests and unnecessary political bickering if the PDP would be trusted by the people to govern Lagos.

He said: “I wish to express my deep appreciation to all members of our great party, the PDP, Lagos State, for electing me as the chairman of our great party at the state congress, which took place on February 27, 2022. Let’s dislodge APC in Lagos at the 2023 polls.

“It is imperative for me to acknowledge with gratitude all our leaders and teeming members of our party, who have contributed immensely to my emergence as the state chairman and the success of congress generally.

“I seize this opportunity to call on everyone to let us work together for the success of our party at the 2023 general elections.

“I see my election as state chairman as a call to duty, an opportunity to reposition our party for the task ahead. I am fully conscious of my responsibility in our collective and unanimous demand for people-oriented government in our dear state.

“This can only be achieved with the support and cooperation of the entire members of our great party. We must take steps to facilitate the attainment of good governance in Lagos State in 2023 by ensuring the victory of our party at the polls.

“To achieve this, we need unity, tolerance and mutual understanding. Be rest assured of my determination to do my best possible to justify the confidence reposed in me by all and sundry.”