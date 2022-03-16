By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Young Professionals Council has appointed the national President of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Alabi David as its national Ambassador.

Meanwhile, eligible voters have been urged to get their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, in-order to enable them participate actively, in the 2023 elections.

The council led by the National Coordinator, Seyi Bamigbade said Alabi’s sterling performance and leadership quality informed his choice as the Ambassador of the council.

Bamigbade said, the council as part of its visit to the local government boss, conferred on Alabi ambassadorial award, saying “it is an honour well deserved.”

He added that Amb Alabi will help the group in its resolve to mobilize five million young professionals in all the 36 States of Nigeria in the coming general elections.

Responding, Alabi called on Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to enable them to vote in the 2023 election.

Alabi, accompanied by the Vice chairman, Mrs. Adeola Kuponiyi and the council chairman of Oriade Local Council Development Area, LCDA , Ranota Akinola, noted that the electorate must be ready to exercise their civic responsibility.

The APC council team at the visit include: Jumoke Jimbo( women leader), Mrs Bolarinwa Dada , Mr Tunde Akere(state exco), Mr Owolabi Salami(state exco) and Mr Caleb Olonitola, Bariga APC Young Professionals Council Youth and students Directorate coordinator.