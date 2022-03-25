Says he’s a bridge between old new, generation of Nigerians

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- A group of young Nigerians from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory,FCT, operating under the aegis of The Young Nigerian Voices,have appealed to the Minister of State for Education,Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba,to contest the 2023 presidential election.

To this end,the group which declared its support for the minister,at a press conference addressed in Abuja, called on him to immediately declare for the contest.

The Director General of Young Nigerian Voices, Prince Collins Aboego, speaking at the event, explained that the organisation’s reason for backing Nwajiuba was predicated on the detribalised nature of the former House of Representatives member.

Explaining that the group’s aim was to ensure that good leadership was restored in the political process of Nigeria,Aboego said,” it’s high time Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba declared his position on the presidential election in 2023, going by the fact that his party the APC has officially zoned it to Southern Nigeria, while the clamour for a Nigerian president of South East extraction has gathered traction.”

He described Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba as a “detribalized Nigerian whose love for the country knows no bounds.”

This,he said, was the reason “all his children studied in Nigeria, same with himself. “

He said given “the opportunity, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba would unite Nigeria and help quell the agitations all over the country.

Aboego further described the minister as a bridge between the young and old generation ,who he noted,” would help address the already existing gap between the young and old generation.

He, therefore, called on his group, the Young Nigerian Voices, a group of over five million Nigerian youths to support the minister if his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress,APC, give him opportunity to vie for the position.

Also speaking,the National Cordinator of Young Nigerian Voices, Alhaji Yahuza Kumbo,said there was no better time for Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba to declare his interest towards contesting for the President of Nigeria come 2023 than now.

Açcording to him,”Nwajiuba at the moment remains the candidate to beat”, as he appealed to him to intimate his followers especially, “members of Young Nigerian Voices scattered all over the federation” of his desire to become president of Nigeria, after President Muhammadu Buhari.

A member of Young Nigerian Voices,Prince Richard Bamisile,who is also a member of the national executive of the group, while also speaking,commended members of Young Nigerian Voices for throwing their weight behind Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba,.

He said having been tested, the minister was now trusted to deliver if given the mandate of the APC, to run for the office of the president in 2023.

He described the minister as an asset to the ruling party in particular and the country in general,given that “as it stands today, the minister would remain the only aspirant without any