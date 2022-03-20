By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-AS reactions continue to trail Friday’s judgment of a Federal High Court, Umuahia which ordered the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to delete Section 84(12) of the new Electoral Act, youths in the Middle Belt region of the country have said the court’s action has made the 2023 elections not only open but also participatory to Nigerians.

The youths under the aegis of Middle Belt Youths Forum, MBYF, said in a statement, Sunday, described the judgment as not only sound but also legendary.

In the statement signed by the leader of MBYF, Godwin Meliga, “With the pronouncement, the electoral process is now widened to accommodate some individuals who have earlier been disenfranchised by the controversial section.”

The group described the judgment as a welcome development as all political parties begin their preparations for the 2023 general elections.

“The Federal High Court Umuahia judgment on Section 84 (12) of the newly amended Electoral Act, last Friday, is sound and legendary. It is a welcome development.

“It is our hope and belief that as political parties begin their preparations, especially as they are holding their primaries ahead of the general elections, more qualified Nigerians will now be able to participate, irrespective of the current roles they are playing in the government,” the MBYF insisted.

Noting that, “It is a win for democracy”, the group applauded parties that approached the judiciary for interpretation of the controversial section of the nation’s electoral law.

It said the court’s judgment has settled dust being raised by contending parties to the section.

Recall that the court, presided by Justice Evelyn Anyadike, in a judgment, had held that the section was “unconstitutional, invalid, illegal, null, void and of no effect whatsoever and ought to be struck down as it cannot stand when it is in violation of the clear provisions of the Constitution.”