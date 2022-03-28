By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Godwin Udu, Monday, warned politicians with the intention of using APGA as a political party to only win elections, in order to carry out their hidden agenda of amassing wealth not minding the socio-economic status of their people should steer clear of the Party.

He called on politicians seeking to win election in Ebonyi State to eschew selfishness and be people-oriented in their mandate.

The APGA stalwart who observed that politicians in Ebonyi were only interested in enriching themselves to the detriment of the masses, lamented that Ebonyi people were suffering economically due to poor leadership.

He stated this during a tour of the party’s new office complex, in Abakaliki.

He pointed out that the Party would no longer support politicians that would seek to grab party tickets, for their own personal aggrandisement, if they win but would rather support those with the wherewithal to better the lives of the citizenry.

He also added that the party, in Ebonyi State, was one big united family as there was no iota of division existing among the party leadership and its members.

According to him, “APGA, in Ebonyi State, is the party to beat come 2023, because the APC and the PDP have failed to give the citizens good governance, in the state. The masses and the electorates are suffering today, because of bad leadership in the state.

“The days when someone will just jump out from one village and tell us he is contesting for governorship or Senate, under the platform of APGA without first, proving to us that he can take care of his people, people from other zones and the entire state, are gone. Those days are gone.

“You must be mentally, physically, spiritually, socially and especially financially ready for us to listen to you this time. You must be people-oriented in your programmes and you must convince us, that you won’t just be after your family and pocket if you win. You must keep tabs with the grassroots because politics is local and It’s also money. So, it’s not going be business as usual.”

He commended the party Chairman, in the state, Mr Richy Okorouka, for what he described as a “purposeful and responsive” leadership, which according to him, had helped the party survive several ‘political storms’.

“I commended the State Chairman, Hon Richy Okorouka, for the massive mobilisation and the good work he has already done. Okorouka is purposeful and responsive in his leadership. He has led APGA to survive, in the state.

“I advise politicians to carry out projects that impact the people directly. I charge leaders to be people-oriented, because, without the people, you are nobody. So, efforts should be made more towards how to better the lives of the people. The people have to survive first before the government can thrive or even exist peacefully.

“We, at the helm of affairs of APGA, are proud of what the likes of Dr Ifeanyi Odii, are doing. At first, we thought he didn’t mean well for the party. But as time progressed, we came to realise that his intentions for the party were all good.

“This is a man, who although, a non-state actor, has put smiles on the faces of many Ebonyians: widows, widowers, youths, the orphans and the less-privileged in society. This young man has built over 100 houses for poor widows and widowers, and given scholarships to many indigent students, in the state. Even though he has not said he would run, we urge him to run,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria